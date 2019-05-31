Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Sports

NFL Power Rankings for Week 4

Between underachievers like the Ravens and quarterback injuries to MVP candidates in Pittsburgh and Dallas, these Sports Blitz power rankings don’t look much like anyone expected them to — or the way they’ll look in a few weeks, if I had to guess.

This is where we stand after three weeks, though. As always, these rankings are completely subjective, yet objectively correct.

Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°