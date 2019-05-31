NFL Power Rankings for Week 14

David Zalubowski / Associated Press

God bless Gary Kubiak, who is going to have to be the guy who benches the legendary Peyton Manning in favor of Brock Osweiler. What else is he supposed to do? This team is built to win now, and they seem a lot better with Osweiler. It would be neat if they need Manning in the playoffs the way the Patriots needed Drew Bledsoe for an injured Tom Brady in 2001, but that would mean a long Broncos playoff run, and who wants to see that?