The Jets played the reigning AFC champs close, but Denver has only a loss to the Seahawks on its resume. This team has designs for another Super Bowl appearance, and their two late-season meetings with San Diego will go a long way to determining how hard that road will be.

The Chargers ascend here as they have on many other power rankings. Despite Dallas' impressive weekend, Philip Rivers and the Chargers beat Seattle first, and they have been one of the league's most complete teams through six games.

Week 6 brought upheaval atop these rankings, with Seattle and Cincinnati sliding and an AFC West team that most didn't even think would make the playoffs reaching the top spot. There's also a team near and dear to a lot of you making a return appearance. As always, the following top 10 is subjective and only my opinion, yet somehow also objectively correct. -- Jon Meoli