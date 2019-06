Denver rebounded from a tough loss to Seattle by dismantling another strong NFC West team, the Arizona Cardinals. Peyton Manning threw for nearly 500 yards and four scores against a stout Cardinals defense, and the Broncos defense has seen some improvement for all the money it spent.

Teams have certainly beaten Washington by more than Seattle did Monday night, but Seattle did it the way they always have. They mostly limited big plays (save a DeSean Jackson touchdown), ran the ball at will, and used quarterback Russell Wilson to keep defenses honest. You rarely lose when you run for over 200 yards, and Seattle is capable of that every week.

With the top teams returning from a bye, we at least got some action atop these rankings. The top two remain unchanged, but with 18 teams above .500, including 12 at 3-2, there was plenty of movement elsewhere, and some teams got left out of the mix. As always, the following top 10 is subjective and only my opinion, yet somehow also objectively correct. --Jon Meoli