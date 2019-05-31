NFL Power Rankings after Week 3 games
With another week in the books, we're getting a clearer picture of which teams are separating themselves as contenders. As promised, the winner of the outstanding Seattle Seahawks-Denver Broncos game earned the number one spot in our top 10, but a new team broke into the top two and three new teams broke into the rankings. We also say goodbye to three teams that were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders, but have more questions than answers at this point. As always, the following Power Rankings are subjective and only my opinion, yet somehow also objectively correct. -- Jon Meoli
