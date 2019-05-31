NFL Power Rankings after Week 3 games

The Bengals defense continues to impress, and the offense continues to do enough to win. Quarterback Andy Dalton won't win you any fantasy games, but he wins real ones and the defense has gotten better each year. They're finding a balanced rushing attack with Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard, and can beat teams over the top with A.J. Green and Mohamed Sanu.

The Seahawks didn't have it nearly as easy as they did in February, but that was a statement drive to end the game in overtime vs. Denver. Running back Marshawn Lynch lived up to his Beast Mode moniker with 88 yards and a score, and the defense held for most of the game. This team is still legit.

With another week in the books, we're getting a clearer picture of which teams are separating themselves as contenders. As promised, the winner of the outstanding Seattle Seahawks-Denver Broncos game earned the number one spot in our top 10, but a new team broke into the top two and three new teams broke into the rankings. We also say goodbye to three teams that were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders, but have more questions than answers at this point. As always, the following Power Rankings are subjective and only my opinion, yet somehow also objectively correct. -- Jon Meoli