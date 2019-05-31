NFL power rankings after Week 16

Joe Camporeale, USA Today Sports
Shame on everybody for writing off the Seahawks after some midseason struggles, including myself. This team is the same beast on defense as last year's champions, and quarterback Russell Wilson is shedding his game-manager tag to become one of the game's most dynamic players.
How's this for coincidence. Both the Patriots and Seahawks -- far and away the NFL's best teams -- lost to Kansas City, and everyone declared their seasons over. Since then, the two are a combined 15-1, and New England can play it safe Sunday knowing the AFC goes through Gillette Stadium.
A stale set of NFL matchups this weekend churned out some memorable games, and created a lot of turnover in the Sports Blitz power rankings. With one week left in the season, here are the 10 best teams in the NFL.
