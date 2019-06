Since their embarrassing loss to Kansas City in Week 4, the Patriots have run off six straight wins and boast a +105 point differential, tied for best in the NFL. The pass defense, always a weakness, appears to be a strength on this team, and Rob Gronkowski is still unstoppable.

Arizona blitzed the Lions offensively for the first two drives of Sunday's showdown, then actually blitzed the rest of the game and kept the Lions out of the end zone. This defense is far and away the league's best, and that'll play no matter who is at quarterback.

Plenty of top teams squared off in Week 11 while the Ravens were on a bye, but not all of them played like they were deserving of a spot this Sports Blitz top 10. The three teams that did solidified themselves as the top tier of the league heading into the last five weeks of the season.

Jon Meoli