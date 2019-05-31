NFL mock draft roundup

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Todd McShay, ESPN: "Not getting the No. 1 pick [in ESPN's alternating-pick mock draft] was worth it, just to take [Mel] Kiper's favorite wide receiver for his favorite team. Moore is a speedster who would give Joe Flacco another weapon on the outside."

John Harris, The Washington Post: "Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant could play a role in this selection if he does sign in Baltimore. After being shown the door in Dallas, the Ravens have shown interest in the Pro Bowl star. Even if Bryant signs in Baltimore, the Ravens would be wise to find a young dynamic weapon to team with Bryant and newly signed Michael Crabtree. Moore was the Receiver of the Year in the Big Ten and would be a consistent play-making weapon for quarterback Joe Flacco."

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: "I think Moore is the best receiver on the board. He's more complete than Ridley, is just as explosive and has untapped potential because he played in an even more run-heavy, passing-challenged offense. He'll fit perfectly in our revamped receiving corps with Michael Crabtree and John Brown." [Editor's note: In his piece, Tanier channels Ravens general Ozzie Newsome.]

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: "Calvin Ridley would be in play here, but there's no reason the Ravens couldn't pick Moore a few spots ahead of the Cowboys."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: "The fact that the first wide receiver doesn't go off the board until No. 16 tells you all you need to know about this draft class. It's also why the Ravens aggressively pursued wideouts in free agency, first with John Brown and Ryan Grant (who mysteriously failed a physical), and then with Michael Crabtree."

Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports: "The Ravens need help at receiver and tight end and would be wise to start looking past overpaid, underperforming future salary-cap casualty Joe Flacco. The top quarterbacks are gone, so Moore, a fast receiver with good size and solid hands makes the most sense if the Ravens don’t end up trading down."