Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: “The Ravens still have a need at wide receiver and can't pass on Ridley here.”

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: “He's the best WR in this draft, even if he's not a true No. 1 type in my opinion.”

Rob Rang, NFLDraftScout.com: “Despite using multiple draft picks and investing in free agents, the Ravens’ receiving corps essentially remains a black hole for production with Baltimore ranking last (and by a significant margin) with just 5.7 yards per passing attempt in 2017. Filling a position of need with one last pick from his alma mater might be the perfect send-off for retiring general manager Ozzie Newsome.”

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: “If this is in fact Ozzie Newsome's last year running the Ravens' draft, the best Alabama receiver since Amari Cooper is a strong bet to come off the board at No. 16. I know the Ravens added Michael Crabtree. I don't think they're done with improving the strength of the position.”