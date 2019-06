With the addition of Watkins, the Rams could take a huge step toward reviving their "Greatest Show on Turf" days. Watkins has a great catch radius and body control, and his elusiveness after the catch could make quarterback Sam Bradford's job a lot easier.

Instead of reaching for a quarterback, the Texans decide to get one later and land one of the top defensive prospects to enter the NFL in the past decade. Clowney has freakish athleticism and could form a dominant tandem with J.J. Watt. He should be sufficiently motivated to ease any remaining concerns about his work ethic and motor.

Now that the bulk of the significant free agent signings have concluded, the remaining needs of NFL teams have crystallized heading into the NFL draft. Here is The Sun's third mock draft of the offseason and the first from reporter Aaron Wilson. He projects the 32 first-round picks based on team needs and the talents of each prospect in what's shaping up as a deep draft class.