The Jaguars need a quarterback, but they also need playmakers on both sides of the ball. Jordan, who started out as a tight end at Oregon, would provide them athleticism, versatility and pass-rush ability.

The fact that the Chiefs are shopping disgruntled tackle Branden Albert is a pretty strong indication that they will go with an offensive tackle here. It could be Eric Fisher, but I think they will go with Joeckel.

Between now and April's NFL draft, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel will periodically publish NFL mock drafts, which he will mostly base off team needs, offseason roster moves and media speculation. The first round of the NFL draft is Thursday night, so this will be his final mock of the spring.