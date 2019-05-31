Best signings of the NFL's free agent period so far

The Buccaneers paid a lot of money -- a reported $43.75 million over five years with $24 million guaranteed -- for a defensive end who had just 3.5 sacks last season for the Cincinnati Bengals. But Johnson was disruptive as a pass rusher even if his sack totals didn't reflect that and he is a strong run defender as well. By signing Johnson, the Buccaneers have filled a need that has glared for years.

Some have scoffed at the notion of paying $54 million, including $28 million, over six years to a safety -- and I'm sure a handful of NFL general managers were in that group. But the position has become more important in today's pass-happy NFL, and rangy, versatile safeties are hard to find. Byrd is no Ed Reed when it comes to covering ground, but he does have great instincts and ball skills.

The thing that NFL fans have probably heard more than anything this week -- well, besides, "Adam Schefter is reporting..." -- is that Super Bowls aren't won in March and that the teams that spend big money in free agency aren't guaranteed a thing. But that's not to say that some of the big-money signings from the frenetic first few days of free agency pay big dividends. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel looks at the five best signings of the bunch.