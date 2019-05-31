Previewing the Sweet 16

Scott Rovak, USA Today Sports
If you watched the Cardinal upset New Mexico and Kansas last week, you probably noticed that Stanford has a few trees inside (mascot pun intended). Center Stefan Nastic is 6-foot-11 and forward Dwight Powell (above) is 6-10, and neither is a stiff. Dayton isn't the biggest team -- its top two rebounders are 6-6 and 6-7 - so the Cardinal should have an advantage inside. Former Dukie Johnny Dawkins is no slouch on the bench, either.
Nelson Chenault, USA Today Sports
Maryland fans remember when Archie Miller was a pesky point guard for North Carolina State from 1998-2002. It should be no surprise to see that the Dayton team he coaches has clawed its way past traditional powers Ohio State and Syracuse in this year's tournament. The No. 11 Flyers will be an underdog in the Sweet 16 against 10th-seeded Stanford, but it's a much less accomplished opponent than they could have expected to face at this point in the tournament.
The first weekend of the NCAA tournament was full of close games and memorable moments. As the Sweet 16 tips off Thursday night, deputy sports editor David Selig gives one reason why each team remaining in the field has a chance to advance.