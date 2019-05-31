Previewing the Sweet 16

Nelson Chenault, USA Today Sports

Maryland fans remember when Archie Miller was a pesky point guard for North Carolina State from 1998-2002. It should be no surprise to see that the Dayton team he coaches has clawed its way past traditional powers Ohio State and Syracuse in this year's tournament. The No. 11 Flyers will be an underdog in the Sweet 16 against 10th-seeded Stanford, but it's a much less accomplished opponent than they could have expected to face at this point in the tournament.