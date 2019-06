Gretchen McMahon Photography

The Bulldogs pulled one of the biggest upsets in NCAA tournament history when they stunned second-seeded Syracuse, 10-9, in the Carrier Dome on Sunday night, and Waldt played a significant role in the team advancing to its first quarterfinal. The 5-foot-10, 235-pound Waldt made a game-high 13 saves in the upset, including eight in a pivotal fourth quarter in which the Orange had 18 of its 38 total shots. The eight stops in the final period are the most the goalie has registered in a quarter in his college career. Waldt, a former fullback for the Bryant football team, is the only goalkeeper to rank in the top 10 in Division I in goals-against average (fifth at 7.52), save percentage (fourth at .610) and saves per game (seventh at 11.7).