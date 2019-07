AP

In this March 1, 1964, file photo, world heavyweight boxing champion, Muhammad Ali, right, is shown with Black Muslim Leader, Malcolm X, outside the Trans-Lux Newsreel Theater in New York City, after watching a screening of films on Ali's title fight with Sonny Liston in Miami Beach. Ali, the magnificent heavyweight champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports and captivated the world, has died according to a statement released by his family Friday, June 3, 2016. He was 74.