Five surprises from the start of the 2014 baseball season

It's not a shock that Matt Wieters can put together an offensive stretch over a dozen games that looks like this. But to glance at the stat sheet and see him leading the Orioles in batting (.341; Delmon Young's .400 wouldn't qualify), homers (3) and RBIs (9) is a bit surprising. With free agency looming for Wieters and Chris Davis after next season, it's been popular sports-talk radio fodder to debate which is more valuable to the Orioles. If nothing else, Wieters' start this year is reason to remember that the book isn't closed on these guys' development as players. Wieters, at 27, may just be touching on the offensive promise that he showed when he was drafted. Or, this stretch is just an outlier and people will soon return to whining about his production at the plate.
Most people didn't count on the Milwaukee Brewers as being a contender this year. If they were on your schedule, it was an opportunity to go out to the park and boo Ryan Braun, but not much else. Well, "Sheriff" Mark Reynolds and company have been the baddest team in the big leagues, entering Friday with an 11-5 record. Our old pal Reynolds is only hitting .171 (with three homers), but the real story is Milwaukee's pitching. The Brewers rank third in the majors with a 2.73 ERA, and with a 1-2-3 of Yovani Gallardo, Kyle Lohse and Matt Garza, it's conceivable that they could be competitive for the long haul.
We know, we know, baseball is a long season. But every year there are a number of developments from the first few weeks that make your raise an eyebrow. In today's Five for Friday, deputy sports editor David Selig looks at five early-season happenings that few would have predicted even three weeks ago.