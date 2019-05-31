Five surprises from the start of the 2014 baseball season

Patrick Smith, Getty Images

It's not a shock that Matt Wieters can put together an offensive stretch over a dozen games that looks like this. But to glance at the stat sheet and see him leading the Orioles in batting (.341; Delmon Young's .400 wouldn't qualify), homers (3) and RBIs (9) is a bit surprising. With free agency looming for Wieters and Chris Davis after next season, it's been popular sports-talk radio fodder to debate which is more valuable to the Orioles. If nothing else, Wieters' start this year is reason to remember that the book isn't closed on these guys' development as players. Wieters, at 27, may just be touching on the offensive promise that he showed when he was drafted. Or, this stretch is just an outlier and people will soon return to whining about his production at the plate.