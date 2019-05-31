Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Sports

Five surprises from the start of the 2014 baseball season

We know, we know, baseball is a long season. But every year there are a number of developments from the first few weeks that make your raise an eyebrow. In today's Five for Friday, deputy sports editor David Selig looks at five early-season happenings that few would have predicted even three weeks ago.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°