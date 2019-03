The Broncos have the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 157 yards per game. Lindsay leads the downhill attack with 178 yards on 29 carries and Freeman has 99 yards on 22 attempts. It will be interesting to see who starts at middle linebacker and how long he remains there, especially if the defense struggles. Onwuasor is more of a weak-side linebacker but has to start in the middle because of the injury to C.J. Mosley. Young, a rookie, has the most speed but will probably start on the weak-side. McClellan is the insurance policy. He has more bulk and speed and could settle the Ravens down if necessary in tough situations. Edge: Even