Alex Brandon / AP

Joe Flacco was expected to get off to a slow start after he missed all of training camp and had only three full practices before the season opener. His offensive line play has been poor and his receivers have betrayed him a couple of times with drops, but Flacco seems out of sync with them. Several of his six interceptions have been the result of poor decision-making. He has a 65.0 quarterback rating and has been one of the worst at that position in the NFL. Grade: D