Height, weight: 6-2, 212 pounds. College highlights: Earned first-team All-America Athletic Conference honors as a junior with 1,044 yards and nine touchdowns on 50 receptions. ... Went over 100 yards in two of his final three college games. ... Emerged as a starter as a sophomore, when he caught 39 passes for 811 yards and four touchdowns. Personal: Son of 10-year NFL wide receiver Brett Perriman. ... Ran track in high school, and was a two-star recruit out of Arabia Mountain High in Georgia. Analysis: Perriman had drop issues at the end of his time at UCF, but has the chance to develop into the same type of player Torrey Smith was -- or better. Young wide receivers have made an incredible impact in the game recently. For Perriman to be that for the Ravens would be a boon.