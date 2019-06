ALAN DIAZ / ASSOCIATED PRESS

In an 11th-hour deal, the Orioles and first-round draft pick Wieters, a rising senior at Georgia Tech represented by Scott Boras, settle on a $6 million signing bonus. It's the second-largest signing bonus in baseball history and nearly $2 million more than the previous Orioles record for a signing bonus given to an amateur.

Level of miracle: Owner Peter Angelos parts the Red Sea thanks to a lot of green; the Promised Land seems near.