Matt Vensel's NFL Power Rankings (Week 1)

I love their defense, one of the league's best. But I'm sorry, Matt Schaub is an average option at quarterback and could hold the Texans back again this year.

Not a lot of great options for the last spot in the top 10, but once again, the Cowboys enter the season as a great team on paper, so let's go with them here.

I'm probably going to regret this in about a week or two, but I am bringing back my NFL power rankings for another year. You guys go crazy over these rankings and I have the page hits to prove it, but as we saw with the Ravens last season, they don't mean a thing once the teams head out for the coin toss. So without further ado, here are my top 10 NFL teams -- why 10? why not? -- entering Week 1 of the season.