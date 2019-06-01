Mat Madness
Thirty-two world champion pro wrestlers compete in a tournament to crown the champion of champions. After five rounds of reader voting, The Undertaker defeated Chris Jericho in the championship match to win the first Mat Madness title. Click through the photo gallery to see voting results from previous rounds in the tournament. (Championship match - April 4-8; Final Four - March 29-April 2; Elite 8 - March 24-27; Sweet 16 - March 19-22; First round - March 14-17). MAT MADNESS BRACKET | ABOUT MAT MADNESS | E-MAIL YOUR FEEDBACK
