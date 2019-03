Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Former Orioles outfielder Brady Anderson, left, and Wheeler Baker, powerboat racing champion, are two of the six athletes named to the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2016 at Camden Yards. The other inductees are Gary Jobson, Jack Thomas, Laurie Schwoy and Louis Carter. Sportswriter Jim Henneman will receive the John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Award. The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 3 at Michael's Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie.