Advertisement Advertisement Sports Maryland resident Carmen Farmer competing for spot on U.S. women's Olympic rugby roster Aug 01, 2015 | 5:21 PM Local lawyer Carmen Farmer didn't know anything about rugby before 2012. Now she's living at the U.S. Olympic training center vying for a spot in the 2016 Summer Games. Next Gallery PHOTOS Orioles vs Red Sox, August 18, 2019 PHOTOS Ravens vs Packers in preseason | Photos Advertisement Sports College Football Johns Hopkins football begins new season with new coach By Denise Sanders and Kevin Richardson Aug 14, 2019 Orioles vs Yankees, August 13, 2019 Orioles vs Yankees, August 12, 2019 Orioles vs. Astros, August 11, 2019 Ravens vs. Jaguars in preseason | Photos Orioles vs Yankees, August 7, 2019 Orioles vs Yankees, August 6, 2019 Orioles vs. Yankees, Aug. 5, 2019 | Photos