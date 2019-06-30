Maryland athletes when they were young (1970s and earlier)

Baltimore Sun file photo

Calvin Hill was born in Baltimore’s Turner Station, and a street there is now named for him. After getting his start in Baltimore, Hill grew up in New York before becoming a star running back in the NFL. He was a four-time Pro Bowl honoree, playing with the Cowboys, Redskins and Browns. Since retiring, Hill served in a number of executive roles in the sporting world, including vice president for personnel for the Orioles from 1988 to 1994. He left before the 1994 season when his son — eventual NBA All-Star Grant Hill — was starring as a member of the Duke men’s basketball team. Hill turned 70 in January 2017.