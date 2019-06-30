Maryland athletes when they were young (1970s and earlier)

Baltimore Sun file photo
Then: Fugett is a graduate of Cardinal Gibbons who played eight years in the NFL. After four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Fugett signed with Washington in 1976 and, a year later, led all Redskins receivers with 36 catches and made the Pro Bowl. At night he attended law school at George Washington and earned his degree in 1981, a year after he left football. He retired with 156 receptions for 2,270 yards and 28 touchdowns. Now: Fugett lives in West Baltimore with his wife of 29 years and their three children, one of whom, Audie, married Orioles outfielder Adam Jones in 2014.
Baltimore Sun file photo
Calvin Hill was born in Baltimore’s Turner Station, and a street there is now named for him. After getting his start in Baltimore, Hill grew up in New York before becoming a star running back in the NFL. He was a four-time Pro Bowl honoree, playing with the Cowboys, Redskins and Browns. Since retiring, Hill served in a number of executive roles in the sporting world, including vice president for personnel for the Orioles from 1988 to 1994. He left before the 1994 season when his son — eventual NBA All-Star Grant Hill — was starring as a member of the Duke men’s basketball team. Hill turned 70 in January 2017.
A look back at some of Maryland's premier athletes when they were young. In this edition, we look at those athletes who made their debut before the 1970s. These photos are from The Sun's archives, and in many instances depict the athlete's first appearances in the publication. Did we miss someone from this era?
Sean Welsh