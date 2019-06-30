Maryland athletes when they were young (90s era)

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Then: As a junior at Towson Catholic during the 2000-01 season, Anthony led the Owls (28-9) to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title and a second-place finish in the Baltimore Catholic League tournament to earn The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year award. Anthony, a three-year starter for the Owls, grew nearly 5 inches over the summer before his junior season, in which he averaged 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. “His quickness, leaping ability, soft hands and scoring from the inside or perimeter made him a five-position player,” The Baltimore Sun reported. “When opponents zeroed in on him, he would concentrate on the intangibles that win games.” Scouts and coaches from Division I programs, including Maryland, North Carolina and Syracuse, watched him play that season. After his senior year at Oak Hill, he enrolled at Syracuse, where he won a national championship as a freshman before being drafted third overall by the Denver Nuggets, behind No. 1 pick LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Darko Milicic (Detroit Pistons). Now: Anthony might have finished his final season with the New York Knicks, who acquired him from the Nuggets in the middle of the 2010-11 season. Anthony’s career in New York has received mixed reviews, with the Knicks advancing only as far as the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2012 and missing the playoffs four times during his seven All-Star seasons. Anthony was involved in trade rumors leading up to this season’s deadline, and it’s possible he could be dealt this offseason. He said recently he sees “the writing on the wall” when it comes to his Knicks career. Off the court, Anthony has continued his charitable efforts and has been outspoken about social change, saying in a social media post this summer that he was willing to take a lead role in demanding change after a wave of racial violence that rocked the nation. He also joined fellow NBA stars Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James onstage at the ESPY Awards in July, opening the show with a call for social change and justice. In April, he announced that he will host The Basketball Tournament in Baltimore. The semifinals and finals of the $2 million, winner-take-all tournament will be held Aug. 1-3 at Coppin State.