10 things to know about Loyola basketball

By Jon Meoli For reasons not entirely clear to me, I've been to most of the Loyola basketball home games this season. The crowds understandably grew as the season went on, but that didn't stop me from getting a good vantage point and watching the team grow from last year's below-.500 record to this season's new heights. But for those of you who had better things to do than spend a dozen nights at Reitz Arena this winter, heres a primer of what you need to know about the Greyhounds, and what it will take for them to blow up America's collective bracket Thursday night against Ohio State.