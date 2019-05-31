10 things to know about Loyola basketball

When the Hounds have the ball, the scoring is spread out, so teams can't stop the entire offense by stopping one player. Previously, when the first option was shut off, the offense would stagnate. But this year, four players — junior forward Erik Etherly, sophomore guard Dylon Cormier, junior guard Robert Olson and sophomore guard Justin Drummond — all average double figures. Senior forward Shane Walker adds over nine per game as well, meaning that for once, the Greyhounds have a Plan B.

Past years were marred by lethargic defense and a sputtering offense. This year, especially on the defensive end, it seems like all the players are buying in. The mental lapses and blown coverages that used to drive coach Jimmy Patsos crazy are fewer and farther between. On top of that, the team's press — or as Patsos called it after the MAAC Championship game, their militant approach to basketball — is being more effectively utilized. Ohio State surely has the ball-handlers to cope with that, but don't expect the Greyhounds to sit back and let the Buckeyes take the game to them.

By Jon Meoli For reasons not entirely clear to me, I've been to most of the Loyola basketball home games this season. The crowds understandably grew as the season went on, but that didn't stop me from getting a good vantage point and watching the team grow from last year's below-.500 record to this season's new heights. But for those of you who had better things to do than spend a dozen nights at Reitz Arena this winter, heres a primer of what you need to know about the Greyhounds, and what it will take for them to blow up America's collective bracket Thursday night against Ohio State.