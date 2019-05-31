Leftover six-pack: Looking back at a wild weekend in sports

TNS

Fans around here began disliking the Kansas City Royals roughly 12 months ago when they swept the Orioles in the American League Championship Series and ended up in the 2014 World Series. The Royals gyrated and sky-pointed and chest-thumped their way back to the October Classic and this year they didn’t have to face left-handed buzzsaw Madison Bumgarner.

With a 12th-inning, five-run explosion the Royals won the Series-clinching Game 5 Sunday night – officially Monday morning on the East Coast – and are now World Champions for the first time since 1985.

Hard to hate these Royals when you see how they play, and the blueprint that they’ve outlined for the rest of baseball. You don’t need the biggest payroll -- heading into 2015, USA Today’s salary database had the Royals at 17th in the majors with $113 million and the Orioles were 13th with $119 million.

What you need is a strong farm system that produces productive players, a group that works together as a team, an emphasis on non-sexy but essential components such as defense, relief pitching and on-base capabilities and an aggressive general manager willing to supplement for the stretch run.

The Royals were best constructed for a deep playoff run in two consecutive years. Maybe you don’t fully appreciate their histrionics, but they backed it up.