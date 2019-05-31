Leftover six-pack: Looking back at a wild weekend in sports
It’s a new week, meaning new sports storylines coming full-speed at us. Major League Baseball’s free agency begins and the Maryland Terrapins’ men’s basketball team has an exhibition at the Xfinity Center against Southern New Hampshire on Friday in preparation for the regular season.
But let’s not look forward before at least reviewing what just happened in the sporting world – with a Baltimore twist when possible. This is our six-pack of moments left over from a wild weekend.
Dan Connolly
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad