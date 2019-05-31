Five wildly likeable qualities about the Kansas City Royals

Lorenzo Cain fashioned himself from a high school freshman who had never played baseball to a major leaguer in about eight years, and he's emerged as one of the game's best center fielders this year. Even opposing fans whose teams are playing for a World Series bid can appreciate that.

I have issues with his "Big Game James" moniker, but none with the fact that Twitter refers to Shields as an Astronaut Lion. As in, his ferocity is in outer space. How do you hate that?

The Kansas City Royals will be booed lustily upon their introduction to the capacity crowd at Camden Yards for the ALCS. That's to be expected. But as someone who counts himself as a baseball person in this, a true baseball city, the Royals shouldn't be treated with the same disdain as the Yankees or Red Sox -- or Miguel Cabrera. This week's Five for Friday highlights five reasons the visiting Royals are actually incredibly endearing. -- Jon Meoli