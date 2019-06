Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Sgt. John Bullough, winner of the recent 200th Military Police Command competition, will represent the NCO's from the 400th MP Battalion, based at Fort Meade, in the national Army Reserves competition held in Fort Bragg, N.C. Bullough, 26, is a full-time staffer with the Army Reserves at Fort Meade. The Fort Bragg competition measures the abilities of a well-rounded soldier with a battery of challenges, both physical and mental.