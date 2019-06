Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

A Pro Bowl selection as a returner in 2012, Jones was historically great in the season's last game. In Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers, he became the first player in championship history to score on a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown in the same game. Jones' return of the opening kickoff in the second half for a 109-yard touchdown, above, was the longest play in Super Bowl or postseason history.