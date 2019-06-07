Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Sports

How Boston marathon bombings affected the local running community

The Boston Marathon bombings on April 15, which killed three and injured hundreds, shook the running community. The Baltimore Running Festival, which takes place this weekend, is one of the first large-city marathons to occur since Boston, giving runners a chance to reflect on that day and how it affected their outlook of the sport. -- Nick Fouriezos
