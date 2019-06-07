How Boston marathon bombings affected the local running community

Mother of two from Cleveland ran Boston Marathon, also running Baltimore Marathon. "We were in the middle of a conversation and we could feel the actual explosion. It was so strange because it got so silent. All those people and it just got silent." "We were kind of numb and still and disbelief, and it took two days to think about all of these what-ifs. What if I had stopped to walk in the race and I was a bit slower? What if they had decided to do the explosions an hour sooner? What if so and so had been at the finish line? You go through that whole thing. You think about the families that were impacted so much more severely than we were. "When did I stop thinking about it? You know what, I probably haven't."