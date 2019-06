Ken Koons/Staff Photo / Carroll County Times

Colson, a senior midfielder, set the Class 2A-1A state championship scoring record with 12 points in the 22-3 victory over Fallston for the No. 2 Mavericks' third straight state title. Colson, who scored four goals in the first six minutes, had eight goals and four assists to break the record of 11 shared by Century's Claire Brady and Katie Schwarzmann in the 2009 final. It tied the all-classification record set by C. Milton Wright's Kadie Stamper in 2004. Colson finished her career with 300 goals. She scored 108 this spring, a Carroll County record. Colson, also a soccer player for the Mavericks, will play lacrosse next year at Maryland.

Also considered: Maria Coffin, Annapolis track; Mackenzie Gandy, Dulaney lacrosse; Emily Maseth, Westminster softball; Nyjari McNeil, Franklin track