The top 10 moments in Baltimore sports for 2015

RICH SCHULTZ / Associated Press

A “shock to the system,” national player of the year Taylor Cummings called the loss to Ohio State, which ended a 27-game winning streak for the Maryland women's lacrosse team.

If Maryland was supposed to run roughshod over the Big Ten in any sport, it was probably lacrosse. Instead, the mighty Terps, hyped as perhaps the best team in the sport's history, didn't even make the final of their conference tournament.

Fortunately, Cummings and her teammates still had time to write a tale of rapid redemption in the NCAA tournament. The Terps rolled to the final, where they had to stage another rally, from a three-goal halftime deficit, against North Carolina, the team that had knocked them off in the 2013 championship game.

Led by Cummings and freshman Megan Whittle, they pulled out a 9-8 victory to earn their second straight national title and the program's 13th overall. Cummings (McDonogh), a junior midfielder, also picked up her second consecutive Tewaaraton Award as the nation's top player.