Joe Rimkus Jr. / MCT

The Orioles were never going to jump into the deep end of the free-agent pitching pool. Even the second tier of free-agent starting pitchers — Wei-Yin Chen, Scott Kazmir and Ian Kennedy among them — will get huge paydays. And that just isn't the Orioles' modus operandi, even though boosting their rotation is probably what they need to do most to improve on 2015.

The Orioles will maintain interest in most mid-level starters, veterans such as Yovani Gallardo (pictured) and Doug Fister, for instance. But whether they can land them will be a simple question of economics: Will the Orioles pay more than they want to in what is sure to be an inflated market?