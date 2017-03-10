Five things to watch as Terps start spring football in Durkin’s second season

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

The offensive line was terrific at run-blocking for much of last season and horrific at pass protection. Now it’s time for the line, under the tutelage of new offensive line coach and former Terp tight end Todd Bowen, to do both.

The line loses stalwart tackle Michael Dunn, who went from a walk-on to a two-time honorable mention Big Ten selection, as well as Mike Minter, another former walk-on who decided to pack it in after his redshirt junior year as his injuries piled up.

Junior center Brendan Moore and sophomore guard Terrance Davis are the returning starters.

Former four-star prospects Derwin Gray and Damian Prince, juniors with plenty of experience, need to live up to the hype that accompanied their arrival. Quarvez Boulware, who played in six games as a freshman and started one against Ohio State, will be asked to play a more significant role.

While Bowen’s job will be to make sure the line does as good a job at opening holes for the running game as last year and a much better job protecting the quarterback — Maryland was next-to-last in the country, surrendering 49 sacks — new defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Brumbaugh might have a tougher task.

Losing defensive end Roman Braglio (McDonogh) and defensive tackle Azubuike Ukandu (Towson) to graduation, Brumbaugh will build around senior end Jesse Aniebonam, who led the Terps with nine sacks last season, as well as senior tackle Kingsley Opara.