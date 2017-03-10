Early bird tickets for Baltimore’s BEST party on sale now!
Five things to watch as Terps start spring football in Durkin’s second season

The second season in a rebuilding college football program is typically tougher than the first.The honeymoon phase is over, and very often there are a number of starters to replace. That is the case for Maryland as the Terps, coming off a 6-7 season in DJ Durkin’s first season in College Park, open spring practice Saturday. Click on the photos above to see the five things to look at between now and the annual spring game on April 22.

Don Markus
