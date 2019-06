For the first time in years, the Terps are a tournament team, riding exciting play from freshman Melo Trimble and senior Dez Wells. Coach Mark Turgeon's team has fans excited again in its first Big Ten season.

The Wizards are among the NBA's best Eastern Conference teams, and the Capitals look like a playoff team again. It's old hat jumping on the Caps bandwagon here in Baltimore, but might be weird for the upstart Wizards. Just act like you've liked them all along.

It's officially that sad time of year without both the Ravens and the Orioles, a gap in the Baltimore sports calendar where you have nothing to watch and I have less to blog about. So, this week's Five for Friday hits on five things to keep you busy.

Jon Meoli