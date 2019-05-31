Five things that the Ravens need in order to make the playoffs

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

I know, I know, I get paid for pointing out that the running game needs to be better? You know that. Your dog knows that. And the Ravens know it, too. The biggest, most obvious thing that has plagued the Ravens has been a woeful running game that is averaging 2.78 yards per carry. Who is to blame? There is no single answer. The running backs, blockers and coaching staff all have a hand in the struggles. What we do know is that the Ravens aren't going anywhere this season if they don't remember how to run the ball.