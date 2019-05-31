Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

US Presswire

The Ravens should be sweating the potential loss of Terrell Suggs. As the Ravens tried to hold off the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter Sunday, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs exited the game clutching his right arm, a scene that was eerily reminiscent of Ray Lewis coming off the field at the end of a win over the Dallas Cowboys six weeks ago. We know now that Lewis tore his triceps in that game, an injury that was first thought to be season-ending, but now Lewis is on schedule to return later this month. We do not know now the extent of the injury to Suggs. He told my colleague Aaron Wilson after the game that he "will be all right," but he didn't go into specifics, nor did coach John Harbaugh, who said there was "no immediate word" on Suggs at his news conference. Obviously, the worst fear is that Suggs tore his right biceps, an injury that despite all the miracles of modern medicine happening over at The Castle the past seven months would likely knock Suggs out for the rest of the season with his second serious injury since April. I'm sure we will find out more Monday, and it could just be something minor, but I'm sure Harbaugh slept restlessly after Sunday's 23-20 loss. For Suggs' sake, you hope the latter is the case. Suggs, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, came roaring back from a torn right Achilles tendon, defying the odds and shocking the football world by playing less than seven months after suffering the injury. His teammates selected him as their recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award after he blocked out all the naysayers and continued to blaze ahead with his rehab, returning to the field in Week 7. By the way, I don't think anyone can question this guy's dedication to the game ever again. But it would be borderline heartbreaking if Suggs, who felt like he had let his teammates down when he tore his Achilles working out in Arizona, were to be lost for the playoffs with another bad break -- or should I say torn muscle? -- after working so hard to return early. Losing him would also be borderline disastrous for the team's title hopes. Suggs is still trying to find his explosiveness as a dominant pass rusher, but the impact on the defense is obvious. I said before that if Lewis and Ed Reed are the heart and brains of the Ravens defense, Suggs brings the cojones, and his swagger sets the tone for the defense. He also sets the edge for them, too, against the run, an area that has improved significantly since Suggs came back. Before Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers, the Ravens allowed 14.5 points per game in the month of November. Though he only had two sacks in six games, the return of Suggs had as much to do with that as anything. And as we wait to hear the final word on his right biceps, you can't help but shudder at the thought of the Ravens being without Suggs again.