Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
Ravens wide receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones, who has a thing for dancing in the end zone after touchdowns, has joked that he wants to one day be on "Dancing with the Stars." He has been putting together quite the audition tape over the past four weeks. Last week, in the blowout win over the Oakland Raiders, Jones became the first player in NFL history to record two career kickoff return touchdowns of 105 or more yards -- and he did it in a span of four games. And in the first quarter of Sunday night's 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jones scored the only touchdown of the game for the Ravens, whose offense once again couldn't sustain drives away from M&T Bank Stadium. Jones fielded a punt at the Baltimore 37-yard line, ran down the left sideline before cutting across the field to the right sideline, beating overmatched Steelers punter Drew Butler to the pylon for a 63-yard return touchdown, his third of the season. After the game, when asked about Butler trying to catch him, he quipped, "People in hell have snow cones." Yeah, but they aren't around for long, just like Jones whenever he gets the ball. That's why Jones deserves to hula dance in Honolulu at season's end, although I'm sure he wouldn't mind if he had to miss the Pro Bowl to dance in the French Quarter instead. He entered Sunday night leading the NFL with three return touchdowns and also in average yards per kickoff return. Plus, Jones deserves credit for doing double duty, as he averages 37.4 yards per kickoff return and 12.1 yards per punt return after his long touchdown, putting him in the top 10 in that category, too. It's crazy to think where the Ravens would be without him -- and that another team would give up on that kind of talent, but he readily admits he had some growing up to do after being cut by the Houston Texans. His 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys was one of the pivotal plays in the game, and the Ravens might not have made it out of Heinz Field with a win if they hadn't signed him this offseason. Jones was one of a few veteran special teams players the Ravens either brought in or brought back -- I'm talking about Corey Graham, Sean Considine and Brendon Ayanbadejo -- and while they have all made an impact on what is now one of the NFL's best special teams units, Jones deserves all the attention he is getting, even if "Dancing with the Stars" hasn't come calling yet.
