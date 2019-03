Matt Rourke / Associated Press

The Eagles have held quarterback Sam Bradford back this camp because of last season’s knee injury, but I doubt the first thing they wanted him to encounter in terms of “real football” was big Timmy Jernigan. The second-year defensive tackle took up residence in the Eagles backfield during these practices, and is more than making up for his week on the shelf with a foot injury. As long as he’s on the field, he’s going to be a handful for anyone to keep off their quarterback.