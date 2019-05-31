Five scariest Ravens players of all time

Brown, nicknamed Zeus, was a monstrous tackle with a mean streak known for getting after Ravens rookies in practice just as much as he did the opponents in games. But Ravens director of player development Harry Swayne once called Brown "a big old puppy dog with a little bit of a bark." Brown died two year ago, but he is revered as one of the players who first made the Ravens scary to play against.

With his face all painted up to go along with his signature scowl, Lewis could intimidate solely with his looks. But he also happened to be one of the greatest defenders to ever play the game. Like a horror movie villain, he seemingly came out of nowhere to chase down ballcarriers in a soon-to-be Hall-of-Fame career highlighted by 13 Pro Bowls, two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and two Super Bowls.

Yesterday was Halloween, but Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel is still in the spirit of the holiday a day later. Unfortunately, he was at the Ravens practice facility instead of handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, but that got him thinking about the scariest players in Ravens history. In this week's Five for Friday, Vensel has listed five of the scariest Ravens ever. One scared opposing quarterbacks. Another scared Ravens fans when he dropped back to pass. And a couple of them were just downright frightful.