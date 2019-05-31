The Ravens are bracing for their biggest test since the season opener, when Peyton Manning and his high-flying Denver Broncos dropped seven touchdowns on them. Their opponents this Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, haven't been as sharp as the Broncos, but they might be as talented or close to it. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun blogger and reporter Matt Vensel identifies the five scariest offenses in the NFL, and the Packers aren't the only one remaining on the schedule.