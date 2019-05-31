Five reasons why the Ravens can beat the Patriots on Sunday

The Patriots offense was really starting to click when the big tight end suffered a season-ending knee injury in a win over the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. In just seven games, Gronkowski caught 39 passes for 592 yards and four touchdowns. Now that the Patriots are playing without him again, they are struggling in the red zone. It won't get any easier against the Ravens' fourth-ranked red-zone defense.

Since throwing for just 34 yards in a win over the Patriots in the 2009 playoffs, Flacco has put up big numbers against New England. In his past four starts against them -- two in the regular season and two in the playoffs -- Flacco has thrown 10 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He has outplayed Brady the past two postseasons, including last winter, when he threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens face one of their toughest tests of the season on Sunday in the New England Patriots, who at 10-4 would be the AFC's second seed if the playoffs started today. Led by quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots have one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses, and the defense has forced 25 turnovers this season. But there is reason to believe the Ravens can knock off the Patriots and keep their AFC North hopes alive. In this week's Five for Friday, Matt Vensel lists five reasons why the Ravens can beat the Patriots.