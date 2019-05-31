Five Ravens with something to prove Saturday in Dallas

Rachel Woolf, Baltimore Sun

It's generally understood that the Ravens' season is over if the team loses starting quarterback Joe Flacco to injury, but for Taylor's sake, these games are terribly important. The Ravens' backup quarterback is in the last year of his contract, and the preseason could be his only chance to get game film for the rest of the league. He had an uneven training camp, seemingly battling his instincts to run the ball at the first sign of trouble, but will get plenty of playing time Saturday to show not only the Ravens, but the other 31 NFL teams, that he can be a capable backup or starter.