Evan Habeeb, USA Today Sports

Fourth-round pick Lorenzo Taliaferro's running style hasn't come through much in preseason practices, but put him out there where he can bounce off and run through defenders, and it's clear why the Ravens added him as a change-of-pace back in the draft this year. Taliaferro impressed more in a couple of series Thursday night than he had in three weeks of training camp, but I'm sure no one would rather he be a practice superstar than a game one.