Five Ravens who could be playing their last game with the team on Sunday

Evan Habeeb, USA Today Sports

There is a lot of chatter on talk radio and the message boards about whether the Ravens should cut Suggs, nose tackle Haloti Ngata or running back Ray Rice to free up salary cap space. Of those three, Suggs' contract is the least prohibitive as he is entering the final year of his deal and most of his bonus money has been paid. But Suggs is still one of their best defenders, so the team would be wise to keep him around.