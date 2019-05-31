Five Ravens who could be playing their last game with the team on Sunday
The Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and if they don't win and get a little bit of help, it'll be their final game of the season -- and the final game in a Ravens uniform for some players. The Ravens have a handful of notable free agents and other players who are under contract and could become cap casualties in the coming months. In this week's Five for Friday, Baltimore Sun reporter and blogger Matt Vensel names five Ravens players who could be playing their last game with the Ravens.