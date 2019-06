Nick Wass / Associated Press

Rick Wagner has been protected all preseason and sat out the Eagles game with an unspecified leg injury, but as he comes back from Lisfranc foot surgery last December, Wagner needs a solid half of football in the preseason dress rehearsal. He emerged as an above-average right tackle last year, and a date with pass rusher Von Miller looms in Week 1 to see if he’s back to that level. I’m sure he’d like to prove it Saturday before it actually counts.