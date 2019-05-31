Smith replaced Corey Graham in the starting lineup two weeks ago, but the results have been mixed. He had a good game against the Cleveland Browns but got picked on by the Houston Texans. Through three games, Smith has been targeted 28 times. Seventeen passes were completed for 224 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens are confident he is heading in the right direction, but he has to show it consistently in games.

We figured there would be a drop-off when Dennis Pitta injured his hip in training camp, but few expected the production from the tight end position to fall off a cliff. Dickson has just one catch so far and has taken a backseat to Dallas Clark on passing downs. For the Ravens' offense to resemble the one we saw in the playoffs, they must establish a presence over the middle. Dickson is their best bet.

We are now three weeks into the NFL season, which is enough of a sample size for us to start evaluating how certain Ravens players are performing. Not many of them fared well in the season opener, but the team has played better these past two victorious weeks. Still, there are some Ravens who aren't making as big of a positive impact that was expected before the season. In this week's Five for Friday, blogger and reporter Matt Vensel looks at five Ravens players who must pick up their play in the coming weeks.