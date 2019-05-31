Five Ravens players who must pick up their play in the coming weeks
We are now three weeks into the NFL season, which is enough of a sample size for us to start evaluating how certain Ravens players are performing. Not many of them fared well in the season opener, but the team has played better these past two victorious weeks. Still, there are some Ravens who aren't making as big of a positive impact that was expected before the season. In this week's Five for Friday, blogger and reporter Matt Vensel looks at five Ravens players who must pick up their play in the coming weeks.