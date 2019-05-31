Five players the Orioles will regret not trading for come October

Boston's return for Lackey was two controllable major league pieces, something I doubt the Orioles could have provided. A commensurate deal might have been something like Miguel Gonzalez and Christian Walker, plus a sweetener, and even then I bet Boston probably takes St. Louis' offer. Still, Lackey's postseason experience, his affordable contract next year, and his proven success in the AL East would have made him an ideal Oriole for the stretch run.

Call it a pipe dream, but how much would it help to add a reliable bat at a position that has provided only a sure-fire out for four months? I'm guessing a lot. It would have taken a lot to pry the second baseman, who is batting .287 with nine home runs this year, from Philadelphia, but he'd be a solid bat in the order and provide that mythical postseason experience.

We almost did this week's Five for Friday on five teams that improved more than the Orioles did at the trade deadline, but that would have been hard to narrow down to just five. Andrew Miller is a solid acquisition, but Oakland and Detroit -- teams the Orioles have proven they can keep up with this year -- made huge moves and probably solidified their spots as the two top teams in the league. This week's Five for Friday presents five players the Orioles could have acquired yesterday to bolster their chances in the American League. -- Jon Meoli