Five players the Orioles will regret not trading for come October
We almost did this week's Five for Friday on five teams that improved more than the Orioles did at the trade deadline, but that would have been hard to narrow down to just five. Andrew Miller is a solid acquisition, but Oakland and Detroit -- teams the Orioles have proven they can keep up with this year -- made huge moves and probably solidified their spots as the two top teams in the league. This week's Five for Friday presents five players the Orioles could have acquired yesterday to bolster their chances in the American League. -- Jon Meoli